ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000.

ProShares Merger ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th.

