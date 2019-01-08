Prudential (PRU) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,163 ($28.26) to GBX 2,104 ($27.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,147 ($28.05).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,418.50 ($18.54) on Monday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,980 ($18,267.35).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.