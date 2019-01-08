Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.49% of Psychemedics worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMD. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 6.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 388.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 229,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PMD opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Psychemedics Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

