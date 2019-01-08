Pura (PURA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Pura has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pura coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Pura has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1,334.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022784 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000291 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,064,649 coins and its circulating supply is 175,282,155 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pura’s official website is mypura.io.

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

