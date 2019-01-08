Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce $443.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.44 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $338.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.02.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 80,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 173,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,480. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.