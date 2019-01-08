Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc (HD) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

NYSE:HD opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.