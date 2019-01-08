Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of LL opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.