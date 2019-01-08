Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 66000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

