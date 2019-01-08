Ralph Lauren (RL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, www.benzinga.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays set a $124.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $106.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 654,966.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,330,000 after purchasing an additional 944,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,944,000 after purchasing an additional 576,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 587,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,878,000 after purchasing an additional 520,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,574,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.