Raytheon (RTN) Stake Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Raytheon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Raytheon by 16.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 14.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

