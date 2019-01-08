RCI Hospitality (RICK) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Program

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan, which permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, January 3rd. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RICK opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. Research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

