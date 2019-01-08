Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,800 ($114.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,850 ($76.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,060 ($92.25).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,008 ($78.51) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

