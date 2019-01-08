Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Receives $13.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.52.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 220.42%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.