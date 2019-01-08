Redfin (RDFN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.24. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock valued at $917,001 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $107,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 564,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

