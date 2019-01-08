Regal Beloit (RBC) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. 107,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.18 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

