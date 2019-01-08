Reliability (RLBY) and Exfo (EXFO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) and Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reliability and Exfo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliability N/A N/A -312.71% Exfo -4.42% 2.90% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reliability and Exfo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A Exfo 0 5 1 0 2.17

Exfo has a consensus price target of $4.45, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Given Exfo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exfo is more favorable than Reliability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliability and Exfo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliability N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Exfo $269.55 million 0.61 -$11.90 million $0.09 33.33

Reliability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exfo.

Risk and Volatility

Reliability has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exfo has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Reliability shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Exfo shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Reliability shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Exfo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exfo beats Reliability on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits. Reliability Incorporated was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms. The company also provides lab and manufacturing testing network protocol testing products, network simulation and load testing products, optical benchtop kits, optical communication analyzers, optical light sources, optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers, switch and utility modules, test platforms, variable attenuators, tunable filters, and optical component testers; and monitoring and assurance products, such as fiber monitoring, network probe, network topology management, monitoring and troubleshooting, RAN optimization, and real-time analytics. In addition, it offers mobile portfolio that consists of network simulators and optical radio frequency test solutions for turning up and troubleshooting fiber-based mobile networks; PC-centric and open-ended platforms with cloud-based software applications; and Internet protocol assurance services, as well as testing services for 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G mobile networks. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

