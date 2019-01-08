Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 494.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 37,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/renaissance-technologies-llc-boosts-stake-in-dine-brands-global-inc-din.html.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.