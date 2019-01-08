Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.41% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNK opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $366.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.38. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,717.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $254,800.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

