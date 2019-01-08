Renasant (RNST) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Renasant stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $484,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 346,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,899.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,238 shares of company stock worth $1,394,435. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Renasant by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

