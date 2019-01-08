Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.60

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.60 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 115.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 1618518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.60 ($1.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

