Rent-A-Center (RCII) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,998 shares in the company, valued at $512,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 122.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 50.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 451,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

