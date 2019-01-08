Repme Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Repme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. Repme has a market cap of $484,033.00 and $193,812.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Repme has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Repme Token Profile

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. The official website for Repme is repme.io. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

