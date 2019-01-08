Resolute Energy (REN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Resolute Energy Corporation, formerly Hicks Acquisition Company I, Inc. (HACI), is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates producing properties in Utah, which were legacy properties acquired from two major oil companies, in connection with a strategic alliance with Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company (wholly owned by the Navajo Nation) and in Wyoming and Oklahoma, which were acquired through the acquisition of a privately held oil and gas producer. In addition, Resolute owns exploration properties in Wyoming and Alabama. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REN. ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Resolute Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE REN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. 3,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.23 million, a P/E ratio of 504.50 and a beta of 3.40. Resolute Energy has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resolute Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Hicks, Jr. sold 27,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $910,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc purchased 295,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,677,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 803,690 shares of company stock worth $21,467,342 and have sold 59,812 shares worth $2,017,361. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,074,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 1,465.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 2,268,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,774,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

