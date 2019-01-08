Reviewing Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) & Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate 12.88% 5.75% 2.32% Manhattan Bridge Capital 58.13% 15.54% 7.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $164.75 million 12.60 $127.19 million N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital $5.92 million 9.63 $3.43 million N/A N/A

Colony Credit Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.59%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

