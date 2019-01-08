Reviewing CVD Equipment (CVV) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.62 $5.26 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion 0.98 $274.97 million $1.39 19.10

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CVD Equipment does not pay a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CVD Equipment and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -5.75% -4.22% -2.90% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats CVD Equipment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

