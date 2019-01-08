Reviewing Koss (KOSS) and Sonos (SONO)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -14.36% -2.17% -1.55% Sonos N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Koss shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koss and Sonos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $23.51 million 0.64 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Sonos $1.14 billion 0.95 -$15.60 million ($0.24) -44.79

Koss has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Koss and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sonos has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 112.40%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than Koss.

Summary

Sonos beats Koss on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

