River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV) Insider Acquires £96,350 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider James Barham acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £96,350 ($125,898.34).

Shares of LON:RIV opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.17) on Tuesday. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255.75 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397 ($5.19).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIV. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 353 ($4.61) price objective on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

