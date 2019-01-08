RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE OPP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 88,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,214. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $112,414.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

