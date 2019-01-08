Robert W. Baird Lowers Visteon (VC) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Visteon from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Shares of VC opened at $62.62 on Friday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.48 million.

In other Visteon news, Director Naomi M. Bergman purchased 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.01 per share, with a total value of $78,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $691,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 27.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

