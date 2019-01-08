Rollins (ROL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Rollins, Inc. provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, AllPest, Critter Control, Inc., Trutech LLC., Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Statewide Pest Control, Murray Pest Control, Safeguard Pest Control, and Northwest Exterminating. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

