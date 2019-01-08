Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Holdings Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. 74,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,992. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain purchased 18,900 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at $88,971,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

