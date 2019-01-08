Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Position Raised by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. 22,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,650. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

