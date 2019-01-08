Rubycoin (RBY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00056586 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,471,406 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

