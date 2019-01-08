Ruth Cairnie Acquires 239 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.60) per share, with a total value of £1,938.29 ($2,532.72).

Ruth Cairnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Ruth Cairnie acquired 232 shares of Rolls-Royce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £1,946.48 ($2,543.42).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 809.60 ($10.58) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,248 ($16.31) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 978.45 ($12.79).

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

