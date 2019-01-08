Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RWEOY. Santander cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

RWEOY opened at $22.92 on Friday. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

