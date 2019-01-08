Safestore’s (SAFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 599 ($7.83).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 534.93 ($6.99) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 528 ($6.90).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 146 stores at 31 October 2018, comprising 119 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 27 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

