Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,200 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for 1.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,872,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,736,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 298,532 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, December 31st. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $329,423. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 611,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

