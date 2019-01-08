Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $762,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.92. 158,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,550. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

