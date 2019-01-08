Salem Media Group (SALM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.37. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 415,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

