Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,067 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 486,429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,184,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,764 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 711,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 370,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,066,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 280,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The company’s revenue was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,150. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/sangamo-therapeutics-inc-sgmo-shares-bought-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.