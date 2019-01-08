Sartorius AG (SRT3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.94 ($125.52).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of FRA SRT3 traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €114.90 ($133.60). 85,689 shares of the company traded hands. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

