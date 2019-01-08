Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cfra set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.87 ($87.05).

Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

