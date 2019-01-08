Scott C. Caraher Buys 2,000 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) Stock

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) insider Scott C. Caraher acquired 2,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $18,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 91,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,940. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1,342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

There is no company description available for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund.

