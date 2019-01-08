Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stake Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Sealed Air worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas purchased 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEE opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

