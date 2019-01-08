Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Seanergy Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million -$3.23 million -2.13 Seanergy Maritime Competitors $320.78 million -$32.25 million 1.06

Seanergy Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -20.25% -34.05% -4.09% Seanergy Maritime Competitors -20.67% -1.95% -0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seanergy Maritime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Competitors 452 1066 1162 25 2.28

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 49.84%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime competitors beat Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

