SeaSpine’s (SPNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We reiterate our Overweight rating on SeaSpine and 12-month PT of $22. SPNE is a relatively small player (1% market share) in the spine market; however we think that its new product launches and an underappreciated, sizable orthobiologics business should help SPNE differentiate it from other spine companies of similar size. Given the size of the company and the inconsistent results post-spin, we think many investors have not been following the recent progress at the company. We believe SPNE will have to continue to execute and deliver on management’s expectation of exiting the year at high single digit or low double-digit growth to drive appreciation in the stock.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $23.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

SPNE stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.91. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 261.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 31.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 76,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

