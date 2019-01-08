Sesen Bio (SESN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.33.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.85 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $215,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.