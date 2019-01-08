SGPay Price Reaches $0.0179 (SGP)

SGPay (CURRENCY:SGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. SGPay has a market capitalization of $35,792.00 and $8.00 worth of SGPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SGPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SGPay has traded 68.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SGPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.02190210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00209372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025159 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025144 BTC.

SGPay Token Profile

SGPay’s total supply is 6,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. SGPay’s official website is www.sgpay.org. SGPay’s official Twitter account is @sgpaywallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SGPay

SGPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SGPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SGPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SGPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SGPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SGPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.