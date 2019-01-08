SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (SHMUY) vs. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (CKHUY) Financial Comparison

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHIMIZU CORP/ADR $13.72 billion 0.45 $764.80 million N/A N/A CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR $31.86 billion 1.18 $4.50 billion $1.17 8.30

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SHIMIZU CORP/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 5.09% 11.85% 4.38% CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR beats CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. In addition, the company constructs, lets, and sells residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management systems. Further, it engages in the cultivation, production, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fittings. Additionally, the company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceuticals, medical care materials, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 287 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, including cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates a network of approximately 14,100 health and beauty retail stores that offer health and beauty products, food and wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as manufactures and distributes bottled water and beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, energy-from-waste, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products; researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals and agriculture-related products; and provides water and cleantech technologies and solutions, as well as digital health devices and applications. The company is also involved in the stevedoring, port real estate rental, and natural gas distribution activities, as well as finance and other investment activities; and the operation of supermarkets. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

