Ship Finance International (SFL) & TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Financial Analysis

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

This table compares Ship Finance International and TOP SHIPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International 22.77% 9.68% 3.62% TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TOP SHIPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ship Finance International and TOP SHIPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 1 2 3 0 2.33 TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ship Finance International presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Volatility & Risk

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. TOP SHIPS does not pay a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ship Finance International and TOP SHIPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $380.88 million 3.78 $101.20 million $1.19 9.87 TOP SHIPS $39.36 million 0.57 -$13.40 million N/A N/A

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats TOP SHIPS on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of August 22, 2018, it had a fleet of approximately 80 vessels, including tankers, bulkers, container vessels, and offshore assets. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.